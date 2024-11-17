Russia's Gazprom stops the flow of natural gas to Austria

Russia's Gazprom stops the flow of natural gas to Austria

VIENNA
Russias Gazprom stops the flow of natural gas to Austria

Russia’s state-owned natural gas company Gazprom stopped supplies to Austria early on Nov. 16, according to the Vienna-based utility OMV, after OMV said it would stop payments for the gas following an arbitration award.

The official cutoff of supplies before dawn on Nov. 16 came after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Nov. 15 held a hastily called news conference to emphasize his country has a secure supply of alternative fuel for this winter.

OMV said it would stop paying for Gazprom gas to its Austrian arm to offset a 230 million-euro ($242 million) arbitration award it won from the International Chamber of Commerce over an earlier cutoff of gas to its German subsidiary.

OMV said on Nov. 13 it has sufficient stocks to provide gas to its customers in case of a potential disruption by Gazprom, and said storage in Austria was more than 90 percentfull.

“Once again Putin is using energy as a weapon,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is trying to blackmail Austria & Europe by cutting gas supplies. We are prepared for this and ready for the winter.”

Russia cut off most natural gas supplies to Europe in 2022, citing disputes over payment in rubles, a move European leaders described as energy blackmail over their support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

European governments had to scramble to line up alternative supplies at higher prices, much of it liquefied natural gas brought by ship from the U.S. and Qatar.

Austria gets the bulk of its natural gas from Russia, as much as 98 percent in December last year, according to Energy Minister Lenore Gewessler.

ICC,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

    Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

  2. Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

    Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

  3. Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

    Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

  4. Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

    Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

  5. Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

    Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs
Recommended
Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges
Short-term external debt at $176 billion as of September

Short-term external debt at $176 billion as of September
Problems in Europe spell troubles for Turkish carmakers

Problems in Europe spell troubles for Turkish carmakers
Home prices down 15 percent in real terms in October: Data

Home prices down 15 percent in real terms in October: Data
France to continue to oppose EU-Mercosur deal: Macron

France to continue to oppose EU-Mercosur deal: Macron
Manpower-short Germany ups skilled worker visas

Manpower-short Germany ups skilled worker visas
Trump taps big tech critic Brendan Carr to lead agency

Trump taps big tech critic Brendan Carr to lead agency
WORLD Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he plans to declare a national emergency on border security and use the U.S. military to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented migrants.
ECONOMY Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿