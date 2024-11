Russia's Gazprom stops the flow of natural gas to Austria

VIENNA

Russia’s state-owned natural gas company Gazprom stopped supplies to Austria early on Nov. 16, according to the Vienna-based utility OMV, after OMV said it would stop payments for the gas following an arbitration award.

The official cutoff of supplies before dawn on Nov. 16 came after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Nov. 15 held a hastily called news conference to emphasize his country has a secure supply of alternative fuel for this winter.

OMV said it would stop paying for Gazprom gas to its Austrian arm to offset a 230 million-euro ($242 million) arbitration award it won from the International Chamber of Commerce over an earlier cutoff of gas to its German subsidiary.

OMV said on Nov. 13 it has sufficient stocks to provide gas to its customers in case of a potential disruption by Gazprom, and said storage in Austria was more than 90 percentfull.

“Once again Putin is using energy as a weapon,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is trying to blackmail Austria & Europe by cutting gas supplies. We are prepared for this and ready for the winter.”

Russia cut off most natural gas supplies to Europe in 2022, citing disputes over payment in rubles, a move European leaders described as energy blackmail over their support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

European governments had to scramble to line up alternative supplies at higher prices, much of it liquefied natural gas brought by ship from the U.S. and Qatar.

Austria gets the bulk of its natural gas from Russia, as much as 98 percent in December last year, according to Energy Minister Lenore Gewessler.