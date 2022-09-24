Russians fleeing to Türkiye after partial mobilization

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency

Since the Russian leader Vladimir Putin had announced a partial mobilization in Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war in Ukraine, the southern province of Antalya has been the most preferred city by Russians seeking to leave the country.

Noting that ticket prices have increased significantly due to high demand, tour operator company officials said though the price of a one-way ticket to Antalya soared to 70,000 Turkish liras on some flights, it is almost impossible to find a seat.

While those who could not find a seat on the planes set off to come to Antalya by land, about 30 Russians who came to Antalya on vacation and for business purposes canceled their flights to Russia.

Officials noted that some Russian airline companies have banned ticket sales to men aged 18-65, who are eligible for military service.

Tourism companies announced that those who have purchased tour packages from Russians between the ages of 18-65 who are eligible for military service will be refunded after the costs are deducted.

Tourism companies announced that refunds will be made to those who have purchased a tour package among these people, while those who bought scheduled flight tickets before Sept. 21 will also be fully refunded.

Russians residing in Antalya said many of their relatives set out to come to Antalya, and the other most demanded cities are Istanbul and the western province of İzmir.

Russians are also fleeing to other countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Georgia.

Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21 as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months, warning the West that “it’s not a bluff” that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.

The total number of reservists drafted in the partial mobilization is 300,000, officials said.

The Russian leader’s televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes.

Putin accused the West in engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and noted “statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and more than 1,000 people were arrested at rare anti-war demonstrations across the country.