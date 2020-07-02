Russian writer learns secrets of kebab-making from masters

ADANA

A Russian cookbook writer, who has received a comprehensive training for the preparation of Adana kebab, is planning to bring together Turkish flavors to her customers in a restaurant she will open in Russia.

Moscow-based writer Elena Vorontsova took a tour to the southern province of Adana to learn all the stages of preparing the kebab from its masters.

Applying to kebab master Biral Serttaş to learn more about kebab preparation techniques, Vorontsova took a one-week course on which meat to use for the kebab, how to chop the meat, which spices to include, and the techniques of meat skewering.

After preparing the kebab, cooking it on the barbecue, decorating the plate with the roasted peppers and tomatoes, Vorontsova received appreciation from the masters for the taste and presentation of the dish.

The writer said that she loved Adana kebab, which she tasted 13 years ago in the resort town of Antalya, and since then she started to be interested in Turkish cuisine and started to do research in this field.

Vorontsova plans to open a restaurant when she returns to her country and offer Adana kebab to the Russian people. Noting that she prepared a cookbook about Turkish cuisine, she also stated that she would reserve two pages for the Adana kebab in her work.