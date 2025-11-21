Russian sailor dies of suspected poisoning on tanker off Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A Russian crew member has died and two others are fighting for their lives in critical condition following a suspected toxic gas leak aboard a tanker in the Sea of Marmara, Turkish authorities reported on Nov. 19.

Officials were alerted to the emergency aboard the Panama-flagged tanker "Swanlake" around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 near Democracy and Freedoms Island, about two miles from Istanbul's Asian coastline, according to the city’s governor’s office.

They determined that 32-year-old Urashev Zaur died at the scene, while two other sailors were transported to the hospital and remain under intensive care.

Initial findings indicated the poisoning stemmed from a leak inside one of the vessel’s cold tanks, a heavily insulated area used for refrigerated storage.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul launched a formal investigation into the incident. As part of the probe, the ship’s second officer was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the poisoning began during a chemical-assisted cleaning operation inside the ship’s slop tank. One crew member reportedly collapsed due to exposure, and colleagues who entered the tank to assist were also overcome by the fumes.

Local authorities said the crew consisted of 13 Russian nationals and noted that the vessel had been moved to an anchorage area for further inspection.