Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

MOSCOW
Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

A Russian journalist has been killed in a drone attack in eastern Ukraine, his news organisation said Sunday, two days after the death of another correspondent near the front line.

"Our correspondent Nikita Tsitsagi was killed during an attack by Ukrainian army drones," News.Ru posted on Telegram.

It said the attack happened around the Saint-Nicolas monastery near the town of Vugledar, the scene of fierce fighting for the past three months.

On Thursday, a journalist for Russian state television was killed and another wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in Golmivsky, a Russian-controlled village close to the front line in the Donetsk region.

The Russian foreign ministry accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting the journalists.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that "at least 30" Russian journalists had been killed since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. AFP has not been able to verify the claim.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  2. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  3. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  4. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

  5. Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote

    Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote
Recommended
Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report
Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote

Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote
Greece rejects BBC report on migrants

Greece rejects BBC report on migrants
NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support
Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears

Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June

EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿