Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast

ANKARA-Reuters

A Russian freight ship has sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartın, the local governor was cited as saying by state media on Jan. 17, adding that rescuers were working to save some 15 crew members stranded at sea.

Bartın Governor Sinan Güner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region, adding there were no reports of casualties, according to the state-runAnadolu news agency. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

"We will start the rescue operations of the approximately 15 crew members stuck on three lifeboats," Güner said.

"There are no reports of casualties or of the lifeboats sinking right now. Weather conditions are poor, rescue teams are also struggling to go out," he was cited as saying.

No further details were immediately available.