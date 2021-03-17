Russian envoy congratulates Hürriyet Daily News on 60th anniversary

  • March 17 2021 17:06:46

Russian envoy congratulates Hürriyet Daily News on 60th anniversary

ANKARA
Russian envoy congratulates Hürriyet Daily News on 60th anniversary

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Aleksei V. Erkhov, has extended his congratulations to Hürriyet Daily News, in honor of the newspapers’ 60th anniversary.

In a letter to editor-in-chief Gökçe Aytulu, Erkhov said that he has been following the latest developments of Turkey from Hürriyet Daily News since he was appointed as consul-general to Istanbul in 2009.

“I wish You and all the editors, journalists and people working for Hürriyet Daily News every success in your future endeavors,” the ambassador said.

Hürriyet Daily News, Turkey’s first English-language newspaper, marked its 60th anniversary on March 15, with many diplomats and ambassadors extending their congratulations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

    Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

  2. Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says

    Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. Istanbul mayor fined for ‘insulting’ former governor of Ordu

    Istanbul mayor fined for ‘insulting’ former governor of Ordu

  5. Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US

    Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US
Recommended
Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP

Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP
İYİ Party leader criticizes removal of student oath

İYİ Party leader criticizes removal of student oath
Turkish parliament revokes seat of opposition HDP MP

Turkish parliament revokes seat of opposition HDP MP
Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu

Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu
Istanbul mayor fined for ‘insulting’ former governor of Ordu

Istanbul mayor fined for ‘insulting’ former governor of Ordu
Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category
WORLD Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight people - the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 16 and a 21-year-old white man was in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.
ECONOMY Turkeys short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

Turkey's short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock - debt that must be paid in the next 12 months - reached $140.3 billion in January, according to official data on March 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 