Russian envoy congratulates Hürriyet Daily News on 60th anniversary

ANKARA

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Aleksei V. Erkhov, has extended his congratulations to Hürriyet Daily News, in honor of the newspapers’ 60th anniversary.

In a letter to editor-in-chief Gökçe Aytulu, Erkhov said that he has been following the latest developments of Turkey from Hürriyet Daily News since he was appointed as consul-general to Istanbul in 2009.

“I wish You and all the editors, journalists and people working for Hürriyet Daily News every success in your future endeavors,” the ambassador said.

Hürriyet Daily News, Turkey’s first English-language newspaper, marked its 60th anniversary on March 15, with many diplomats and ambassadors extending their congratulations.