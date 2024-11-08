Russian drones, missiles pummel cities across Ukraine

KIEV

Russian attacks overnight wounded more than two dozen people in the Ukrainian border city of Kharkiv and killed one in the southern city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said on Nov. 8, as Moscow's bombardments escalated.

"Throughout the evening and night, terrorists attacked our cities and communities. Missiles, drones and glide bombs were used against the Odesa, Kharkiv and Kiev regions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

The air force said Moscow had launched five missiles, 92 drones as well as the glide bombs across Ukraine overnight. Its units downed four missiles and 62 drones, the statement added.

The death toll meanwhile rose from a Russian attack one day earlier on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, doubling to eight, including an infant, the regional governor said.

In Kharkiv, which Russia is increasingly targeting in night-time bombardments, 25 people were wounded in attacks on residential and commercial districts of the city.

Four people were wounded near Kiev, which had been targeted almost daily over the last month.

In Odesa, one person was killed and nine others were wounded in an attack that damaged residential buildings, authorities said.

The latest night of deadly strikes comes at a critical moment of the war

Ukrainian forces are losing ground in the east of the country and concerns are mounting in Kiev over the future of foreign military aid after the victory of Donald Trump in the United States presidential election.