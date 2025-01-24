Russian drones kill 3 near Kiev, Ukraine launches barrage

KIEV

Russian aerial attacks near Kiev killed three people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said on Jan. 24, while Ukrainian drones targeted sites in 12 Russian regions, halting work at one factory.

Moscow has launched drone or missile attacks almost every day on the capital since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ostensibly targeting military and energy facilities.

Black smoke billowed from a residential building damaged in the Russian strike as rescue workers hauled out the bodies of the victims, official images from the scene showed.

"Three people were killed in an enemy attack in the Kiev region," the emergency services said in a statement on social media.

It said fragments of a drone had struck a 10-story residential building after the head of the region said a private home had also been hit.

The Ukrainian air force said that its air defense systems had shot down 25 Russian attack drones over seven regions, including Kiev and the western Lviv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia and said Ukrainian allies should clamp down on sanctions to stop Moscow from producing arms.

"There must be accountability for every component for the production of Shaheds and missiles that are supplied in violation of sanctions," he said in a statement on social media.

The attack outside Kiev came as Russian authorities said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Moscow, the occupied Crimean peninsula, and also the western Bryansk region.

State media reported that a microelectronics factory had halted work after six Ukrainian drones damaged production and storage facilities in the Bryansk region.