Russian drones kill 3 near Kiev, Ukraine launches barrage

Russian drones kill 3 near Kiev, Ukraine launches barrage

KIEV
Russian drones kill 3 near Kiev, Ukraine launches barrage

Russian aerial attacks near Kiev killed three people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said on Jan. 24, while Ukrainian drones targeted sites in 12 Russian regions, halting work at one factory.

Moscow has launched drone or missile attacks almost every day on the capital since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ostensibly targeting military and energy facilities.

Black smoke billowed from a residential building damaged in the Russian strike as rescue workers hauled out the bodies of the victims, official images from the scene showed.

"Three people were killed in an enemy attack in the Kiev region," the emergency services said in a statement on social media.

It said fragments of a drone had struck a 10-story residential building after the head of the region said a private home had also been hit.

The Ukrainian air force said that its air defense systems had shot down 25 Russian attack drones over seven regions, including Kiev and the western Lviv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia and said Ukrainian allies should clamp down on sanctions to stop Moscow from producing arms.

"There must be accountability for every component for the production of Shaheds and missiles that are supplied in violation of sanctions," he said in a statement on social media.

The attack outside Kiev came as Russian authorities said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Moscow, the occupied Crimean peninsula, and also the western Bryansk region.

State media reported that a microelectronics factory had halted work after six Ukrainian drones damaged production and storage facilities in the Bryansk region.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief
Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway
US air force looks to upgrade Greek Cyprus airbase

US air force looks to upgrade Greek Cyprus airbase
Scholz says he made efforts to revive Türkiye-EU talks

Scholz says he made efforts to revive Türkiye-EU talks
Syria’s new leader says no tolerance for terror groups threatening Türkiye

Syria’s new leader says no tolerance for terror groups threatening Türkiye
US arrests, deports hundreds of illegal immigrants

US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants'
Belarus’ Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate

Belarus’ Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿