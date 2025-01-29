Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

DAMASCUS
Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The former Syrian president, a key Russian ally in the Middle East, fled to Moscow last year after being ousted in a lightning rebel offensive that ended five decades of rule by the Assad family.

Russia sent its first high-level delegation to the war-torn country on Jan. 28, with Moscow keen to retain two military bases in Syria.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the visit came at a "crunch point" in Russia-Syria relations, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it an "important trip."

"It is necessary to build and maintain a permanent dialogue with the Syrian authorities, which is what we will continue to do," Peskov told reporters.

The delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also Putin's special envoy on the Middle East and Africa, and met with Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Russia's naval base in Tartus and its air base at Hmeimim – both on Syria's Mediterranean coast – are Moscow's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

It used the air base extensively after intervening in the Syrian civil war on Assad's side in 2015.

Syria's new leaders said on Wednesday they had discussed "transitional justice" with the Russian delegation.

The visit came after Putin denied that Moscow had suffered a strategic "defeat" in the Middle East following Assad's ouster.

"The new administration... stressed that restoring relations must address past mistakes, respect the will of the Syrian people and serve their interests," Syria's new government said in a statement.

The talks aimed to deliver "justice for the victims of the brutal war waged by the Assad regime", it added.

In December, Sharaa noted the "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria" in an interview with the Al-Arabiya TV channel.

"All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish," he added.

Ukrainian diplomats visited Syria's new rulers in December, with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urging Sharaa to expel Russia from the country.

"We believe that from a strategic point of view, the removal of Russia's presence in Syria will contribute to the stability of not only the Syrian state, but the entire Middle East and Africa," Sybiga told Sharaa while in Damascus, according to a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

  2. Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

    Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

  3. Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

    Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

  4. Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

    Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

  5. Victory for mafia waste victims in Italy's 'Land of Fires'

    Victory for mafia waste victims in Italy's 'Land of Fires'
Recommended
Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison
Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

Quran burner shot dead in Sweden
Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire
Victory for mafia waste victims in Italys Land of Fires

Victory for mafia waste victims in Italy's 'Land of Fires'
1.2 mln in Japan told to use less water to help sinkhole rescue

1.2 mln in Japan told to use less water to help sinkhole rescue
Unfazed devotees shrug off stampede at Hindu festival

Unfazed devotees shrug off stampede at Hindu festival
Jewish group slams Trump’s executive order on pro-Palestinian protesters

Jewish group slams Trump’s executive order on pro-Palestinian protesters
WORLD Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on bribery, extortion and corruption charges.

ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿