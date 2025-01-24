Russian billionaire’s luxury yacht remains moored at Marmaris

MUĞLA
A Russian billionaire's mega yacht has been anchored at a private port in the southwestern province of Muğla's Marmaris district for about three years.

Owned by the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, the $1.2 billion super yacht Eclipse arrived in Marmaris from Rhodes Island in March 2022, remaining in the country ever since.

Abramovich also maintains his second super yacht, My Solaris, in Türkiye, with both of the instances serving as an example of Russian oligarchs deeming the country as a safe haven from Western-imposed sanctions.

The annual docking cost for Eclipse, one of the biggest and most opulent yachts in the world, is estimated at around 700,000 Turkish Liras (roughly $19,631).

The massive 162.5-meter-long boat features two miniature submarines, swimming pools, two helipads, movie theaters and diving gear. Referred to as a floating castle, the boat is outfitted with cutting-edge security features including a missile defense system and laser-based paparazzi prevention equipment.

The length of time Abramovich's luxurious yacht Eclipse will remain in Marmaris and its future stops are yet unknown.

