Russian attacks hit power supplies: Ukraine

KIEV
Russian aerial attacks wounded more than a dozen and knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of Ukrainians overnight in attacks on residential areas as temperatures dropped towards freezing, Kiev said on Oct. 20.

Moscow also said it had shot down 110 Ukrainian drones fired at its territory overnight, the largest attempted aerial barrage by Kiev in more than two weeks.

At least 17 people were wounded in an attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig, including a first responder, the state emergency services said.

"At night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rig, partially destroying an administrative building, damaging residential buildings and vehicles," it said on Telegram.

"During the fire-fighting, the enemy struck again," it added.

Russia also attacked an energy facility in the northeastern Sumy region, the regional power operator Sumyoblenergo said on Telegram.

"As a result, more than 37,000 consumers in Romny region [104 settlements] are temporarily without electricity supply."

Kiev is bracing for its toughest winter of the war yet, with Moscow having destroyed swathes of its generating capacity and continuing to strike energy sites.

In previous winters, millions were plunged into frequent blackouts and lost heating in sub-zero temperatures.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky was in the Sumy region, he said in a post yesterday, hailing his soldiers holding the line in the face of Russian "superiority in manpower and equipment."

Moscow said it had foiled the attempted massive overnight attack by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had intercepted 43 drones over its western Kursk region, the border area where Ukraine is mounting a two-month offensive and has seized dozens of settlements.

Dozens more drones were intercepted over other regions close to Ukraine, including one over the capital Moscow, the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Russian aviation authorities also temporarily closed the Kazan airport, around 1,000 kilometers (from the Ukraine border, yesterday morning, citing air safety concerns.

The Rosaviatsia agency did not provide a reason for the suspension of flights, though such restrictions are typically imposed when there are reports of Ukrainian drone attacks in the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet the leaders of China, Brazil and Türkiye in the city later this week for the BRICS summit, the biggest gathering of Moscow's partners inside the country since it invaded Ukraine.

