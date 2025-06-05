Russia to respond to Ukraine’s attack on airbases: Kremlin

Russia to respond to Ukraine’s attack on airbases: Kremlin

MOSCOW
Russia to respond to Ukraine’s attack on airbases: Kremlin

Moscow will decide "how and when" to respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airbases, the Kremlin said yesterday, confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Russia would retaliate.

Kiev's weekend strikes on Russian airfields deep inside Russia destroyed nuclear-capable aircraft and infuriated Moscow.

"As and when our military deems it appropriate," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked what Moscow's response would be.

The planes were parked at air fields deep inside Russian territory, including in Siberia.

After a phone call with Putin on June 4, Trump said on social media: "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

Putin has repeatedly rejected a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and on June 4 said that Kiev would use it to rearm and mobilize.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Trump did not agree on a time to meet during their phone conversation but that "there is an understanding that a meeting is necessary."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian drone slammed into a residential house in central Ukraine overnight yesterday, killing three members of one family, including a one-year-old baby.

A total of five people were killed in Pryluky, a city in central Ukraine.

"Russia is constantly trying to buy time for itself to continue killing. When it does not feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world, it kills again," Zelensky said.

"We expect action from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who can really help change these terrible circumstances," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses
LATEST NEWS

  1. TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

    TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

  2. Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

    Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

  3. Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

    Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

  4. Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

    Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

  5. US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

    US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call
Recommended
Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row
US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call
EU seeks to integrate Syria into neighborhood policy

EU seeks to integrate Syria into neighborhood policy
Syria to grant inspectors access to suspected nuclear sites: UN watchdog

Syria to grant inspectors access to suspected nuclear sites: UN watchdog
New Zealand parliament gives record bans to MPs over haka

New Zealand parliament gives record bans to MPs over haka
WORLD Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes on Thursday evening carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

ECONOMY TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 75-million-euro loan to Turkish bank Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası (TSKB) to increase financial opportunities for women and young people, as well as companies affected by the earthquakes that hit Türkiye in 2023.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿