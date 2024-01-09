Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

MOSCOW
Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle an increase in Ukrainian shelling of the border city of Belgorod.

The city has suffered an uptick in fatal shelling attacks in recent weeks that prompted city officials to evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools.

"Of course, our military will continue to do everything in order to minimise the danger at first and then eliminate it entirely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He accused the Ukrainian military of firing on civilian targets in the centre of the urban hub of some 340,000 people with weapons supplied by European countries.

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but the recent strikes on Belgorod have brought the Ukraine conflict closer to home for Russians.

The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced Tuesday morning that three people in the region had been injured by debris from downed Ukrainian weapons.

Separately, Ukrainian authorities said the death toll from a Russian strike in Ukraine one day earlier grew to three.

"Unfortunately, as a result of rescue operations, one more fatality was found — a man born in 1955. Sincere condolences to the family," Khmelnytskyi mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said on social media.

The attacks in the western region came as part of a country-wide barrage that left at least five people dead and dozens more injured.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul witnesses seasons first snowfall

Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

    Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

  2. Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

    Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

  3. Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

    Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

  4. Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls

    Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls

  5. Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 mln passengers in 2023

    Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 mln passengers in 2023
Recommended
Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report
Attal: the new Macron at helm of French government

Attal: the 'new Macron' at helm of French government
Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for espionage: ambassador in Paris

Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for 'espionage': ambassador in Paris
Blinken tells Netanyahu to avoid further civilian harm in Gaza

Blinken tells Netanyahu to avoid 'further civilian harm' in Gaza
China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert
Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge
WORLD Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

Last year witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties caused by airstrikes, bombs or artillery in more than a decade, reveals a report by a U.K.-based monitoring group.
ECONOMY Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

The data for 2023 on the fight against smuggling at border gates and ports have been announced. The total value of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages seized last year amounted to 1.2 billion Turkish Liras resulting in a tax loss of approximately 800 million liras.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".