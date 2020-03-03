Russia should compensate for attack that killed troops

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli addresses his party's parliamentary group in Ankara, Turkey, on March 3, 2020. (DHA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 3 slammed Russia while addressing his party’s deputies and said that Moscow should reconsider its “tyrannical policies.” Bahçeli also called on Russia to abide by principles of the Astana Peace Process and Sochi Agreement.

Bahçeli also said that Russia’s Vladimir Putin should “apologize” from Turkey and “compensate” for the attack which killed at least 34 soldiers on Feb. 27.

He also questioned Putin’s motives and said that the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart is “very critical.”

In the meantime, oppositional İYİ (Good) Party Akşener slammed the government over its foreign policy, especially regarding relations with Russia.

During her party’s parliamentary group meeting, Akşener said that “national interests are top priority in foreign policy.”

“Since you think Putin has no business in Syria, why did you sign an agreement covering joint patrol [in Syria with Russia]?” Akşener said, referring to Erdoğan.

She said that diplomacy should be void of personal friendships, claiming Erdoğan is taking decisions at his “sweet will.”

“Leave the gossip session with your friends... understand that the country’s priorities form the basis of foreign policy,” she said.