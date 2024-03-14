Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

MOSCOW
Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk on the border with Ukraine.

It marked the latest wave of drone attacks on Russian territory this week, ahead of presidential elections on March 15-17 that are all but guaranteed to hand President Vladimir Putin another six years in power.

Eleven drones were shot down over the region of Belgorod and three over the region of Kursk, the defence ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted several Russian regions, including oil refineries hundreds of kilometres from the frontline, in the regions of Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Leningrad.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top court to elect new president next week

Top court to elect new president next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top court to elect new president next week

    Top court to elect new president next week

  2. Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

    Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

  3. Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

    Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

  4. Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

    Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

  5. Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

    Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow
Recommended
Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow
Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US
Aid boat bound for Gaza as UN agency chief decries war on children

Aid boat bound for Gaza as UN agency chief decries 'war on children'
Navalny ally Leonid Volkov attacked outside home in Lithuania

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov attacked outside home in Lithuania
Trump, Biden clinch enough delegates for US presidential nomination

Trump, Biden clinch enough delegates for US presidential nomination
US sends Ukraine aid as Poles warn of Russia threat

US sends Ukraine aid as Poles warn of Russia threat
WORLD Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

The Turkish food industry aims to increase its exports to the large Japanese market to $1 billion in the medium term.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿