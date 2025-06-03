Russia says no quick 'breakthroughs' in 'complex' Ukraine talks

MOSCOW

Head of the Ukrainian delegation and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (front, C-R) and members of his delegation leave the Ciragan Palace after a second round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, on June 2, 2025.

Russia on Tuesday said it was wrong to expect a quick breakthrough in Ukraine talks, a day after Moscow rejected Kiev's call for an unconditional ceasefire at negotiations in Istanbul.

The sides agreed on a large-scale swap of captured soldiers and exchanged their roadmaps to peace, or so-called "memorandums", at the discussions, which lasted under two hours.

More than three years into Russia's offensive — which has killed tens of thousands on both sides and forced millions from their homes in eastern Ukraine — the two sides appear as irreconcilable as ever.

"The settlement issue is extremely complex and involves a large number of nuances," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs," he added.

Moscow demanded Ukraine pull its troops out of four eastern and southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed as a precondition to pausing its offensive, according to the document handed to the Ukrainians that was published by Russian state media.

Kiev had pressed for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Russia instead offered a partial truce of two to three days in some areas of the frontline, its top negotiator said after the talks.

Peskov also dismissed the idea of a summit between the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

"In the near future, it is unlikely," Peskov told reporters when asked about the chances of the leaders meeting, adding that such a summit could only happen after Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reach an "agreement".

The White House had said on Monday U.S. President Donald Trump was "open" to the idea, which is also backed by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan said on June 2 that his "greatest wish" is to bring Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara.

"I would even like to bring [U.S. President Donald] Trump along," he said.

"It was truly a magnificent meeting. As a result of this meeting, although there had been prisoner exchanges before, this time the number of prisoner exchanges exceeded a thousand ... We are truly proud of this."

Erdoğan announced that in the event of leaders coming together in Türkiye, he "will also meet with them at this meeting so that we can turn Istanbul into a center of peace."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks — inside a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus — that they were held "in a constructive atmosphere".

"During the meeting, the parties decided to continue preparations for a possible meeting at the leader level," Fidan said on social media.

Targeting civilians

Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of "deliberately" targeting civilians in a rocket attack on the city of Sumy, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border, that killed three people.

Russian troops have accelerated their advance, seeking to establish what Putin called a "buffer zone" inside Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

Zelensky posted a video from the emergency services showing destroyed cars and the body of one victim lying on the road.

The attack "says everything one needs to know about Russia's so-called 'desire' to end this war", he added, calling for "decisive actions" from the United States and Europe to push Russia into a ceasefire.

"Every day, Russia gives new reasons for tougher sanctions and stronger support for our defense," he said.

Three people were also killed in a rocket attack in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow's army said it had captured the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region, located around five kilometres from the Russian border.

Zelensky said last week that Russia was amassing some 50,000 soldiers for an offensive on the region.

Meanwhile Ukraine's SBU security service claimed it had hit a pillar of the Crimean bridge, linking the annexed peninsula to Russia, with an underwater explosive device.

The extent of the damage was unclear and cars were on Tuesday using the bridge following a temporary closure after the attack.

A delegation of top Ukrainian officials also landed in Washington for talks with U.S. officials on defense and economic issues, including the possibility of new sanctions, Zelensky's office said.

Trump, who said he could end the conflict swiftly when he returned to the White House in January, has repeatedly expressed anger at both Putin and Zelensky as the fighting drags through its fourth year with no end in sight.

But he has held off from imposing new economic penalties on Moscow.