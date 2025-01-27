Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

MOSCOW
Russia said on Jan. 27 it had taken back control of Nikolayevo-Darino, a small village captured by Ukrainian troops during their cross-border offensive into the Kursk region last August.

"In the course of offensive operations, units of the North group of troops liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino," the Russian defence ministry said.

Meanwhile, a barrage of more than 100 Russian drones sparked a fire at an industrial facility in western Ukraine and damaged residential buildings in other regions, Ukrainian officials said on Jan. 27.

The Ukrainian airforce said Moscow had dispatched 104 drones, including attack drones, and that 57 of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.

Emergency services in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region said the strikes had resulted in two fires at an industrial facility, and that firefighters were working to extinguish one.

They did not specify the type of facility hit but said there were no casualties.

The airforce said there was damage in four Ukrainian regions including Kiev, where AFP journalists heard drones flying overhead and air defence systems countering the attack.

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
