Russia reports fire in new strike on major Baltic port

Russia reports fire in new strike on major Baltic port

MOSCOW
Russia reports fire in new strike on major Baltic port

A drone strike triggered a fire at Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga, the regional governor said on Sunday reporting new damage at the major exporting hub hit for a second time in days.

Ukraine has intensified retaliatory attacks on Russian infrastructure, including refineries, oil depots and ports, saying they are fair targets in Ukraine's bid to cut energy proceeds that fund Russia's offensive.

"There is damage to the port of Ust-Luga. There were no casualties," regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said on social media.

He said that "rescuers are working to extinguish a fire" at the port, a major hub for Russian fertilizers, oil and coal exports.

Thirty six drones were destroyed overnight in the region, Drozdenko added.

The northwestern port suffered damage this week when it was targeted by drones in an attack claimed by Ukraine's military.

There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine on the latest hit.

Ukraine also this week struck another major Russian Baltic port, Primorsk. The black smoke from the fire could be seen on satellite images.

A Ukrainian drone also killed a man in Russia's Belgorod region, its governor said on Sunday.

The civilian was killed after two drone strikes hit the border city of Grayvoron, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, blaming the Ukrainian military.

Belgorod, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has regularly been hit with drone attacks, with Russian officials reporting multiple civilian injuries and damage to homes and vehicles across the region in recent weeks.

Russia meanwhile fired 442 drones and one missile in its latest night-time offensive, with 380 UAVs shot down or intercepted, Kiev's air force said on March 29.

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