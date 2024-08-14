Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

MOSCOW
Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

The Russian government announced on Wednesday that it was reintroducing a ban on petrol exports for another six months to "maintain a stable situation" on the domestic fuel market after major price hikes.

The government said in a statement that it has "brought in a restriction on exports of petrol from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024."

The measure is intended to keep prices stable "during a period of continued seasonal demand and planned repairs on oil refineries," the government said.

Russia in March introduced a six-month ban on petrol exports, but then suspended it temporarily between May and July, saying the domestic market was saturated.

The new restriction will not affect deliveries carried out under intergovernmental agreements including those with the Eurasian Economic Union member countries, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, the government said.

Despite its massive energy reserves, Russia announced a similar export ban on diesel and petrol last year as pump prices hit Russians' purchasing power, already affected by weakening of the ruble due to sanctions.

In 2023, Russia produced 43.9 million tons of petrol, according to official figures.

Revenues from oil and gas sales remain essential to Moscow as it gears its economy towards efforts to sustain the military offensive in Ukraine.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have targeted fuel depots with drone attacks, cutting off vital resources for Russia's forces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

    Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

  2. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  3. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  4. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  5. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Recommended
Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter
Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list

Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list
Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election

Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election
UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse

UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse
Workers strike at worlds biggest copper mine

Workers strike at world's biggest copper mine
Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP

Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿