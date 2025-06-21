Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says

MOSCOW

A woman walks past a sign reading "I love Sumy" in the town of Sumy, north-eastern Ukraine, on June 12, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he did not "rule out" his forces attempting to seize the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, casting fresh doubt over the prospect of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Ukraine said Putin's comments showed "disdain" for the peace process.

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year conflict have stalled in recent weeks and Kiev has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging a peace deal to prolong its full-scale offensive on the country.

Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and has claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own since launching its assault in 2022, in addition to Crimea, which it captured in 2014.

The Sumy region is not one of the regions Moscow has formally annexed, although Russian forces have recently made inroads there for the first time in three years.

At Russia's flagship economic forum in Saint Petersburg, Putin suggested Moscow could take Sumy as part of the creation of a "buffer zone" along the border and repeated his denial of Ukrainian statehood.

"We have no objective to take Sumy, but in principle I do not rule it out... They pose a constant threat to us, constantly shelling the border areas," Putin said.

"I consider Russians and Ukrainians to be one people. In that sense, all of Ukraine is ours," he told attendees, when asked why his army was entering areas Moscow did not claim as its own.

"There is a saying: wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that is ours."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga described Putin's comments as "deranged" and called for Kiev's allies to slap "devastating sanctions" on Russia.

"The only way to force Russia into peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity," he wrote in a post on X.

'They are creating problems'

Putin's widening territorial ambitions are likely to roil Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has accused Moscow of not wanting to end the fighting.

The two sides held rounds of direct talks in Istanbul in May and in June, but Kiev accused Moscow of sending "dummy" negotiators with no real power to enact a peace deal.

Putin has declined to take part in the peace talks in person and on Thursday said he would only meet Zelensky during a "final phase" of negotiations on ending the three-year conflict.

He has also insisted Ukraine give up territory it already controls for peace.

Kiev says it cannot and will not accept Russian occupation of any part of its land.

In his address Friday, Putin denied he was calling for Ukraine to "capitulate".

"We are not seeking Ukraine's surrender. We insist on recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground," the Russian leader said.

Putin repeated that Moscow was "advancing on all fronts" and that his troops had penetrated up to 12 kilometres (seven miles) into the Sumy region.

He also accused Kiev of "stupidity" by launching an incursion into Russia's Kursk region last August.

"They are creating problems for themselves," he said.

Russia has for months been rejecting calls for an unconditional ceasefire, launching deadly attacks on its neighbour.