Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader

ANKARA

Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine adds fuel to the flames in the crisis, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Feb. 22.

“The approval of the bill in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, which includes the recognition of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions as separate independent republics meant nothing but fuelling the fire,” Bahçeli said, addressing his lawmakers in parliament.

He also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s argument that these two regions should be given “Special Status” within the framework of the Minsk Agreements aimed at the solution.

“This will mean nothing but the de facto division of Ukraine from its south and east,” he stated.

“Carrying hypersonic missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers to the Mediterranean by Russia is an extremely suspicious step in our view,” Bahçeli added.

Both the United States and Russia have unfortunately drifted away from the service of peace and stability, the MHP leader emphasized.

Bahçeli criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks that they were open to negotiations with Russia on security issues and said Washington also damaged Ukraine’s sovereign rights.

“What we know is that Ukraine is not under tutelage and has not handed over its will to foreign capitals,” he stated.

As the MHP, they are against a possible war between Russia and Ukraine, Bahçeli said.