Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader

  • February 22 2022 14:40:00

Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader

ANKARA
Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader

Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine adds fuel to the flames in the crisis, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Feb. 22.

“The approval of the bill in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, which includes the recognition of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions as separate independent republics meant nothing but fuelling the fire,” Bahçeli said, addressing his lawmakers in parliament.

He also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s argument that these two regions should be given “Special Status” within the framework of the Minsk Agreements aimed at the solution.

“This will mean nothing but the de facto division of Ukraine from its south and east,” he stated.

“Carrying hypersonic missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers to the Mediterranean by Russia is an extremely suspicious step in our view,” Bahçeli added.

Both the United States and Russia have unfortunately drifted away from the service of peace and stability, the MHP leader emphasized.

Bahçeli criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks that they were open to negotiations with Russia on security issues and said Washington also damaged Ukraine’s sovereign rights.

“What we know is that Ukraine is not under tutelage and has not handed over its will to foreign capitals,” he stated.

As the MHP, they are against a possible war between Russia and Ukraine, Bahçeli said.

Turkey,

TURKEY CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis

CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis
MOST POPULAR

  1. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  2. Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

    Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

  3. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  4. Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas

    Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas

  5. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis

CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis
Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan
Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener

Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener
Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief

Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief
MHP leader downplays ‘strengthened parliamentary system’ meeting

MHP leader downplays ‘strengthened parliamentary system’ meeting
AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices
WORLD Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched on Feb. 21 as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
ECONOMY Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.
SPORTS Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Feb. 21. 