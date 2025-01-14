Russia accuses US of planning to destroy TurkStream gas pipeline

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday accused the U.S. of planning to sabotage the TurkStream gas pipeline, which transports energy resources from Russia to Türkiye.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov alleged Washington is facilitating terrorist attacks on energy infrastructure and claimed there are plans to target TurkStream.

"The U.S. does not tolerate competition in any sphere, including energy. They are recklessly endorsing terrorist activities aimed at undermining the energy stability of the European Union," Lavrov said.

"They are encouraging their Ukrainian proxies to disable TurkStream following the sabotage of Nord Stream," he added.

The remarks come a day after Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had downed Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream pipeline.