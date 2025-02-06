Rumeli Han’s mystic tunnel to transform into cultural hub

ISTANBUL

An ancient secret tunnel in Istanbul's historic Rumeli Han, located on Istanbul’s iconic İstiklal Street, will be transformed into an exclusive location for cultural events, bringing enthusiasts together in an intriguing, distinctive place.

Workers discovered the enigmatic tunnel during the large-scale restoration works of the Han, which commenced in 2017.

Now restored to its original state through meticulous works, the mysterious tunnel will gather together art enthusiasts in intriguing exhibitions and workshops, according to Hüseyin Yüksel, the tunnel manager.

“We plan to open it to the public soon. Our activities will include book exhibits, art exhibitions, sculpture exhibitions and workshops,” he explained.

Alongside exhibitions and workshops in various fields, the tunnel will also host concerts and other kinds of events, he added, highlighting their objective of utilizing the location for many different purposes.

According to Yüksel, the restoration works on the entire building are nearly complete, and they have stayed faithful to the building's spirit throughout their work.

During her visit to the mystic tunnel, history teacher İnci Yaman expressed her satisfaction with the condition of the historic site, sharing her desire to return with her students once it is fully opened to the public.

“Its historical structure and texture have been retained to this day. I would want all of our citizens to come and experience this sense of heritage at first hand,” she said.

Coming across the historic han while in search of a place to explore, another citizen, Serpil Kay, echoed Yaman’s sentiments, noting that the place is “redolent of history.”

"The view is also extremely pleasant. It is a tiny place, yet it is also airy, and it appears to be nicely arranged.”

Rumeli Han, along with its counterparts Afrika Han and Anadolu Han, is one of three inns named after continents where the Ottoman Empire previously held control. Legend has it that these inns were linked by secret underground tunnels, allowing the elite of the time to travel between buildings surreptitiously.