Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his first full day in office on Jan. 21 warned jointly with Japan, India and Australia against coercive actions in Asia, in a veiled but clear warning to China over its actions at sea.

Rubio met in Washington with his counterparts from the so-called Quad a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who has vowed to push back against a rising China.

But the gathering also marks a contrast with Trump's frequent dismissal of U.S. allies and partners, with the returning U.S. president on Jan. 21 threatening tariffs against the European Union.

Rubio and his counterparts in a joint statement promised to work toward a "free and open Indo-Pacific," deploying a codeword against Chinese assertiveness that has been utilized by U.S. administrations from both major political parties.

The four said they support a region "where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

"We also strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement said.

The ministers confirmed they would work to hold a Quad summit previously scheduled for this year in India, which would mean an early trip by Trump to the growing U.S. partner often viewed in Washington as a bulwark against China.

Rubio also met separately with each minister. With Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Rubio discussed North Korea and "joint efforts against China's destabilizing actions," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.