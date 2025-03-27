Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

GEORGETOWN
Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio headed to Guyana on Thursday to offer to put the newly oil-rich nation under the U.S. security umbrella as neighboring Venezuela asserts claims.

A decade after the discovery of vast reserves, the small South American nation is poised this year to become the world's largest producer of oil on a per capita basis, outpacing Qatar and Kuwait.

With tensions on the rise between Guyana and U.S. nemesis Venezuela, Rubio will sign a memorandum of understanding that outlines security cooperation, according to the State Department.

President Donald Trump's administration said it envisioned a relationship with Guyana akin to those with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations, which welcome U.S. troops for their security, particularly against larger neighbor Iran.

"The security of Guyana is a key priority for us in the same way that we have been working with countries in the Gulf states to ensure the security cooperation from the regional threats there," said Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy on Latin America.

"We've seen the threats from Venezuela," he told reporters ahead of the trip.

"Obviously, that's unacceptable and we want to work together," he said, to "find an agreement towards binding security cooperation."

Guyana, an English-speaking former British and Dutch colony where the majority of the 800,000 people still live in poverty, has for years had a long-shot movement that has sought to join the United States.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

    President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

  2. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  3. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  4. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  5. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Recommended
European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians
Zelensky claims Putin will die soon

Zelensky claims Putin 'will die soon'
Israel MPs pass law enabling political control over judicial appointments

Israel MPs pass law enabling political control over judicial appointments
China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table: French FM

China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table: French FM
Europe should prove it can defend itself: Zelensky

Europe should 'prove' it can 'defend itself': Zelensky
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿