Rubio, Iraqi PM agree to reopen Iraq-Türkiye pipeline

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani agreed during a call Tuesday to work "quickly" to reopen the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, according to the State Department.

"The two agreed on the need for Iraq to become energy independent, to quickly reopen the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline, and to honor contractual terms for U.S. companies working in Iraq to attract additional investment," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Oil shipments from Iraq to Ceyhan Port were halted on March 25, 2023 after the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration ruled on oil exports between Türkiye and Iraq.

It is estimated that the cessation of Iraq's oil exports to Türkiye has caused more than 23 billion dollars in economic damage to the country.

Rubio and Al-Sudani discussed the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership and the importance of Iraq’s stability and sovereignty as well as reducing Iran's influence and the fight against ISIL (Daesh), she added.

During the call, Rubio also "reaffirmed the importance of Syria not becoming a haven for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors," according to the statement.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office said the two agreed to enhance communication and deepen cooperation between their countries and reviewed progress in joint efforts across various sectors.