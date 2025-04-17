Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

PARIS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron about crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the fighting.

Top Ukrainian officials were also in the French capital to meet EU and U.S. delegations, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said, without saying precisely who they were meeting.

The latest diplomatic initiative comes as Trump's push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit despite his pledges to quickly end the war.

Zelensky himself urged the Paris talks participants to lean on Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers... to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Rubio and Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Paris mid-morning, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join them.

Russia's recent deadly strikes in Ukraine, including in the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig, show how the war is taking a hefty toll despite a series of diplomatic efforts.

Late Wednesday, a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, including a young girl, authorities said.

'Review progress'

On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile killed at least 35 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Macron has taken the lead in seeking to forge a coordinated European response to defending Ukraine, both during the current conflict and in its eventual aftermath after Trump shocked the world by opening direct talks with Russia.

Britain and France are spearheading discussions among a "coalition of the willing" of 30 countries looking to shore up any deal Trump might strike with a "reassurance force".

On Thursday, Macron's office said the purpose of the Paris talks was to "review progress on peace negotiations aimed at ending the Russian aggression in Ukraine".

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said he and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as well as Defence Minister Rustem Umerov were in Paris to meet France, Germany, Britain and the United States -- but did not say exactly who they would meet.

The parties would discuss a potential full ceasefire, the involvement of international peacekeepers, and the development of Ukraine's security framework, Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

Middle East, Iran also on agenda

The German foreign ministry said government security advisor Jens Ploetner, and Guenter Sautter, the ministry's political director, would participate in the Paris talks.

Witkoff said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to "permanent peace", after talks with the Kremlin chief in Saint Petersburg last Friday, their third meeting since Trump took office.

Witkoff said during a Fox News interview televised Monday that he saw a peace deal "emerging".

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed the Paris talks when asked what Moscow expected from them. "Unfortunately we see from Europeans a focus on continuing the war," he said.

Putin last month rejected a U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, after Kyiv gave its backing to the idea.

A French diplomatic source said Rubio and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot would discuss "the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the Iranian nuclear file".

This is Rubio's third trip to Europe since taking office.

The Paris talks come after discussions between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman last weekend.

Another round is scheduled for Saturday, in Italy.

Separately, France's Defence Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, was to travel to Washington on Thursday.

He was set to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for talks on a number of issues including Ukraine, Iran and Gaza.