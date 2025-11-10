Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.

In the letter, Rubio lauded Barzani’s leadership on both regional and international issues.

The U.S. official highlighted Barzani’s contributions to the reopening of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, his backing of Türkiye’s anti-terror bid amid PKK’s disarmament process and his role in efforts to stabilize Syria.

Rubio emphasized that Barzani’s leadership and responsible statesmanship in these matters were deeply appreciated.

In July, a group of PKK terrorists burned their weapons at the entrance of a cave in northern Iraq, marking a symbolic yet meaningful step toward ending the decades-long terror campaign against Türkiye.

The PKK announced in May its decision to disband, disarm and cease its terror campaign, following a public call from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan.

