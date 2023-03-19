Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

LONDON
Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Alamy Photo

Britain’s Royal Mail has “systemically failed” to meet its mail delivery requirement, lawmakers have said, calling upon regulator Ofcom to probe the postal operator.

“We believe that Royal Mail has systemically failed to deliver against parts of its universal service obligation,” read a report from the cross-party Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

The obligation requires the Royal Mail to deliver letters six days a week in a one-price-goes-anywhere
postal service.

However, the committee said it found “widespread evidence” that Royal Mail prioritized parcels over letters without acknowledging the policy change.

“We recognize the challenges of both the pandemic and ongoing industrial action, but the evidence we have suggests this systemic failing has been taking place before, between and during these events,” it added.

The cross-party parliamentary committee has asked Ofcom to launch an enforcement investigation that will report back by the end of this year.

“Ofcom must start enforcement proceedings to ensure everyone gets a consistent service wherever they are,” said committee member and opposition Labour MP Darren Jones.

“Otherwise, what’s the point in having a universal service obligation at all?”

Set up more than 500 years ago, Royal Mail experienced turbulent times during the past decade, particularly following its privatization in 2013.

The former state-run operator was boosted during the pandemic lockdowns by a high volume of parcels but this has since fallen sharply.

And it was blighted by industrial action last year as workers protested at wages that have failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.

Royal Mail’s parent group International Distributions Services said in January that it suffered an operating loss of 300 million pounds ($363 million) in the nine months to December, after taking a vast hit of 200 million pounds from
the strikes.

systemic failure, Economy,

ECONOMY Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

    Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

  2. Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

    Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

  3. Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history

    Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history

  4. Fans embracing PSL, despite national team woes

    Fans embracing PSL, despite national team woes

  5. Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

    Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week
Recommended
Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours

Togg receives 7,734 orders in four hours
Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises
Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate

Crypto-linked bank failures fuel regulation debate
Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank
Textile production in quake region to increase gradually

Textile production in quake region to increase gradually
Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to $53.7 bln from central bank

Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to $53.7 bln from central bank
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Royal Mail facing ‘systemic failure’

Britain’s Royal Mail has “systemically failed” to meet its mail delivery requirement, lawmakers have said, calling upon regulator Ofcom to probe the postal operator.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.