Routes around Göksu Travertines to boost local tourism

GİRESUN

New tourism routes are being developed to showcase Göksu Travertines, dubbed the “Pamukkale of the Black Sea,” connecting its turquoise pools, striking white limestone formations, scenic highlands and the historic 19th-century Halil Rıfat Paşa Tunnel in Giresun.

Discovered and opened to tourism in 2022, Göksu Travertines have become one of the key tourist destinations in the province. Authorities are working to quickly address infrastructure shortcomings in the area, particularly in transportation and accommodation, while implementing new development projects.

The new project aims to link Göksu Travertines with nearby attractions such as Mavi Göl (Blue Lake), Kümbet and Kulakkaya highlands, and the historic Halil Rıfat Paşa Tunnel located along the Dereli-Şebinkarahisar highway, with the goal of raising the region’s profile and appeal.

Governor Mehmet Fatih Serdengeçti told the state-run Anadolu Agency that one of Giresun’s greatest assets in tourism is its highlands.

“On our most attractive route in Dereli, we have both the Blue Lake and Göksu Travertines. This area has become one of the most visited destinations in the Black Sea region. Around 400,000 people came to Göksu Travertines in 2024,” he said.

Serdengeçti said they also give great importance to developing Mavi Göl and the surrounding nature park. “We have designed a comprehensive project that we call the route ‘from blue to white,’ connecting the Blue Lake to Göksu Travertines. The plan includes recreation areas, forest trails, a wooden tunnel and cave houses. Visitors will be able to enjoy nature and have fun at the same time. We have built new cafés and are working to create local markets that support the regional economy. A new accommodation project is underway, and we are improving road access,” he said.

The new tourism initiative also aims to link Göksu’s appeal with the surrounding highlands and the 19th-century Halil Rıfat Paşa Tunnel.

“This tunnel is a handmade structure carved out of rock. We are carrying out recreational landscaping around it. We want visitors to see Göksu Travertines, Mavi Göl, the Halil Rıfat Paşa Tunnel and our highlands,” Serdengeçti said.