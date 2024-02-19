Rossini's ‘Mehmet II’ opera to premiere at AKM

ISTANBUL

One of the most important operas about Turks, “Mehmet II (Maometto II)” by Gioachino Rossini, one of the most important composers of romantic-era opera, and librettist Cesare della Valle, will be premiered by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) at the Atatürk Cultural Center - Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Feb. 24.

It stands out among operas related to Turks. The work, considered Rossini's most innovative and ambitious opera, boasts a rich orchestration. Its carefully planned yet equally complex dramatic structure includes elements of melodrama such as political intrigue, conspiracy, and tragedy.

Set against the backdrop of Venice, the love story turns into a drama of impossible love amidst a heroic conflict between two enemies.

First premiered on Dec. 3, 1820, at Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, the two-act opera narrates the story of Anna, who falls in love with Fatih Sultan Mehmet, the seventh Sultan of the Ottoman Empire and the conqueror of Istanbul, during the siege of Eğriboz (Negroponte), an island under the dominion of the Venetian Republic, in 1470. Anna, a Venetian unaware of Mehmet's true identity, faces a tough choice between her loyalty to her father and country and her love for the Turkish Sultan.

After its Türkiye premiere at the Atatürk Cultural Center on Nov. 3, 1990, the opera is set to reconnect with art lovers at the same venue 34 years later. IDOB Orchestra will be guest-conducted by the world-famous Italian Orchestra Conductor Alessandro de Marchi, known for his extensive repertoire ranging from Baroque music to Bel Canto works. He will alternate with conductor Zdravko Lazarov.

The opera's director, Italian Renato Bonajuto, has gained worldwide fame for staging numerous works on famous opera stages, especially Teatro Regio di Parma, Teatro Lirico di Cagliari and Teatro Coccia. He previously staged the operas "Prima la Musica e Poi Le Parole," "Der Schauspieldirektor" and "Falstaff" with IDOB.

The opera's set design is by Zeki Sarayoğlu, costume design by Gizem Betil, and lighting design by Ahmet Defne. IDOB Choir is led by Paolo Villa, and the choreography is by Nil Berkan.

Burak Bilgili and Doğukan Özkan play alternately in the role of Mehmet II; Dilruba Bilgi and Gülbin Günay as Anna; Barbora Hitay, Asude Karayavuz, and Esen Demirci as Calbo; Mert Süngü and Ufuk Toker as Paolo Erisso; Berk Dalkılıç and Yoel Keşap as Condulmiero; and Hazal Ata and Anıl Önder as Selim.

After its premiere on Feb. 24, “Mehmet II (Maometto II)” will be on stage on Feb 28, March 2, 6 and 27 at AKM.