Ronaldo apologizes for ‘outburst’

LONDON

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

United’s lackluster performance at relegation-threatened Everton left the team in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.

Lampard, celebrating just the third Premier League win since he took charge in late January, said he was proud of his battling team.

“Beautiful football can come later on,” he told BT Sport. “I have ambitions for this club to stay up, play well, but in the position we are in, fighting comes first and foremost.”