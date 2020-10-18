Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

  • October 18 2020 11:23:00

Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

BUCHAREST-The Associated Press
Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

The latest première at the Jewish State Theater in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, explores the horrors of the Holocaust via a survivor’s memories of the Auschwitz and Plaszow concentration camps.

Oct. 16's debut of “The Beautiful Days of My Youth” by Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivor Ana Novac follows the National Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on Oct. 9, the day when deportations of Romania’s Jews and Roma began in 1941.

Some 280,000 Jews and 11,000 Roma were deported and killed under Romania’s pro-Nazi regime during World War II. During the communist era, hundreds of thousands of Romanian Jews emigrated to Israel. The current Jewish population is around 6,000, down from 800,000 before the war.

The play premiered online and in front of spectators who took up less than a third of the seats because of measures meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic in the eastern European nation.

Maia Morgenstern, head of the Jewish State Theater and a Romanian Jewish actress best known for playing Mary in Mel Gibson’s controversial 2004 movie “The Passion of the Christ,” described the play’s staging to The Associated Press as an “all-female project.” The director is a woman, Liana Ceterchi.

“Each one of us is a facet of Ana Novac’s soul and memory,” Morgenstern said.

The play’s author, born Zimra Harsanyi, hails from Romania’s northern Transylvania region. She was deported at age 14. The diary she kept inside a Nazi concentration camp was first published in Hungary in 1966 and later translated into several languages, but it only hit bookshelves in her home country in 2004.

Many liken Kovac’s work to that of Anne Frank, author of the “The Diary of a Young Girl,” which documented her life in hiding in Nazi-occupied Netherlands before she was deported to concentration camps.

“We are bearers of scars from wounds that are not directly ours, but still we carry these scars,” Morgenstern said. She stressed the importance of evoking events through theatrical performance ”in order to understand the ghosts of a painful past, the memories of terrible events that have split the world into executioners and victims.”

Actresses wear the striped outfits of concentration camps against a backdrop of images depicting camp entrances, gas chambers and empty sleeping quarters. Photographs and names of Holocaust victims scroll in a video over the stage and performers. Human bones and a skull are held by performers during monologues.

The pandemic has had a severe impact on Romania’s artistic community, triggering the closure of theaters during the lockdown. Later, theaters were allowed to hold performances only outdoors, then indoors with a limited number of spectators.

“These are existential and also moral questions. What to do to protect life, not to be a threat but at the same time continue our existence and activity and maintain our status as artists?” Morgenstern said.

theatre,

MOST POPULAR

  1. On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

    On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Urartian speaker quits job in castle

    Urartian speaker quits job in castle

  4. Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

    Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

  5. Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

    Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election
Recommended
‘There’s a lemur’ 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case

‘There’s a lemur!’ 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case
Stages sit dark as US performance world struggles with cancelled seasons

Stages sit dark as US performance world struggles with cancelled seasons

Artist turns time into a work of art

Artist turns time into a work of art
Urartian speaker quits job in castle

Urartian speaker quits job in castle
‘Emily in Paris’: The myth of ‘la vie en rose’ lives on

‘Emily in Paris’: The myth of ‘la vie en rose’ lives on 
Semiotic approach in Lale Müldür’s works

Semiotic approach in Lale Müldür’s works
WORLD UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired on Oct. 18 as planned under its nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.