Roman mosaic unearthed in İznik under tight security

BURSA

Archaeologists in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İznik, where Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit next month, have uncovered a 400-square-meter Roman mosaic, with the site under 24-hour police protection to ensure the excavation proceeds without interruption.

The newly unearthed mosaic lies near the site of the submerged Basilica of Saint Neophytos in Lake İznik, one of Türkiye’s most prominent archaeological areas.

Archaeologists believe the newly discovered mosaic may have formed the entrance of a Roman-era palace, possibly linked to Nicaea’s imperial heritage.

They describe it as both artistically and historically significant due to its vast size and intricate craftsmanship.

Local residents have expressed pride in the discovery.

“This mosaic is believed to be part of a palace entrance. It’s a great cultural treasure for İznik,” neighborhood headman Ali Arık said.

This new discovery comes as excavations intensified in İznik after the Vatican confirmed Pope Leo XIV’s visit for next month. The pope will travel to the historic site to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council, which was originally held there.

He is expected to arrive by helicopter and offer prayers near the archaeological remains of the underwater basilica on Nov. 28.

The basilica, believed to have hosted the gathering in 325 CE, lies about two meters below the lake’s surface and has been under excavation since 2015.

Preparations for Pope Leo XIV’s visit are also reshaping the area.

Within this scope, Turkish authorities have officially opened the basilica’s visitor center as part of efforts to promote İznik as a major cultural and religious heritage destination.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı highlighted İznik’s exceptional historical importance.

“This basilica alone reflects the cultural and spiritual richness of İznik. Our goal is to preserve and present it as one of the most meaningful archaeological landmarks in the world.”