Roketsan inks cooperation deals with Saudi government agencies, Australian defense firm

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense firm Roketsan announced Tuesday that it added new collaborations with both Saudi Arabia and Australia to its portfolio at the World Defense Show 2026 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Roketsan, the Saudi Investment Ministry, and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the firm said on U.S. social media company X.

The pact, aimed at developing strategic cooperation, stipulates that Rokesan, the ministry, and GAMI will create and develop investment opportunities in the defense and aerospace sector and implement a comprehensive plan to contribute to investment targets.

The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of local suppliers, integrate them into the global defense supply chain, and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the local investment climate.

Roketsan will also help strengthen domestic production capabilities in Saudi Arabia and development of the national supply chain.

The Turkish defense giant also inked a strategic partnership agreement with Australian defense firm Electro Optic Systems.