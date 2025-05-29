Rocking 'King Lear' to draw young audience in Iran

TEHRAN

An Iranian director is breathing new life into William Shakespeare's "King Lear" with a bold staging in Tehran infused with rock music and a dazzling light show to attract younger audiences.

In Iran, artists, writers, filmmakers, musicians and playwrights must walk a tightrope to avoid censorship of content the authorities deem inappropriate. But despite political tensions between Tehran and the West, many international works still make it to the Iranian stage.

Now well-known actress Elika Abdolrazzaghi has taken on the challenge of reimagining "King Lear" for a contemporary audience.

"If I had staged the original version, it would have been too heavy for people, they would have been bored," the 45-year-old told AFP.

To inject energy into the performance, Abdolrazzaghi has incorporated music from British rock band Muse and German industrial metal group Rammstein.

Vivid costumes and sparkling lights lend the production a festive atmosphere, despite the play's dark core.

First published in the early 17th century, "King Lear" tells the story of a crumbling monarchy and a family torn apart by betrayal, power struggles and hunger for the throne.

An ageing and weary Lear decides to divide his kingdom between his three daughters, based on how well they flatter him in public.

Naive and prideful, Lear disowns Cordelia, his youngest daughter, who refuses to join the charade.

"I transformed many word-heavy sections of the play into movement, imagery, music and dance," Abdolrazzaghi said.

The actors wear richly detailed costumes in bold reds, greens and yellows, inspired by classic fashions from the 17th century.

Reza Yazdani, a household name in Iran's rock scene, performs the Persian-language songs live on stage.

The production has struck a chord with theatergoers.

"We didn't think we could sit through a two-hour play," Amin, a 32-year-old engineer, told AFP.

"But it was really good from the actors' performances to the music and set design," he said after going to the play with his wife, Elham.

With a company of around 100 people, including several dozen actors, Abdolrazzaghi and her team spent several months preparing the show.

"In Iran there are many women directing theater, but few are well known," she said.

Abdolrazzaghi, who has performed in works by Bertolt Brecht, Friedrich Durrenmatt from Switzerland and France's Yasmina Reza, says the Iranian authorities impose "no restrictions" on staging foreign plays.

"Theater is essentially a Western phenomenon and remains a young art form in Iran," said Abdolrazzaghi.

Ahmad Saatchian, the lead actor and a stage veteran with two decades of experience, calls Lear "the greatest role" of his career.

"Portraying one of the most important characters in literary history is a rare opportunity for an actor," he said.

Tragedies such as "King Lear" are "universal and resonate with people around the world, that's why Shakespeare remains timeless," he added.

In recent years, many of Shakespeare's works have been performed in Iran.

"Countries that have experienced similar political dynamics — like Iran or those in Eastern Europe — tend to connect deeply with Shakespeare's work," said Saatchian.

In the final act, Lear, broken by betrayal, regains clarity before his death.

"In one scene, Lear calls on those in power to expose themselves to the suffering of the poor in order to build a more just world," Saatchian said.

"That's a message that resonates everywhere."