Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

ISTANBUL

Kiss and Whitesnake, two legendary rock bands that left their mark on the music world for more than 40 years, are set to bid farewell to their beloved fans at a series of events in which Saints ‘N’ Sinners, a Turkish power metal giant, will also be a part of.

The Istanbul-based band, which enjoys a great reputation mostly in eastern Europe, will be on stage on July 16, 2022, at the “Rock The City” festival in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, along with Kiss, Whitesnake and Powerwolf.

Taking place after a three-year break due to the pandemic, the festival’s 11th edition will be one of the last steps of the two legends’ separate farewell tours in which both have released albums sold in more than 100 million copies.

Coming to the fore as one of the rare Turkish bands that participated in such a prestigious event in recent years, Saints ‘N’ Sinners is expected to hail their fans with remarkable hits such as “Renegade Lawmakers” and “Seven Years in Hell,” and offer an unforgettable experience with its enthusiastic stage performance.

The band will also perform a couple of songs from their new album, which is getting ready to be released after a long hiatus, at the event.

The festival will be one of the last events in which Kiss’ 49-year and Whitesnake’s 44-year active career will end.

Apart from the legends, Powerwolf, a German band that scheduled to go on tour this summer but had to cancel it because of the pandemic, will showcase in Bucharest their newest studio album.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.