Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

  • December 13 2021 07:00:00

Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

ISTANBUL
Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

Kiss and Whitesnake, two legendary rock bands that left their mark on the music world for more than 40 years, are set to bid farewell to their beloved fans at a series of events in which Saints ‘N’ Sinners, a Turkish power metal giant, will also be a part of.

The Istanbul-based band, which enjoys a great reputation mostly in eastern Europe, will be on stage on July 16, 2022, at the “Rock The City” festival in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, along with Kiss, Whitesnake and Powerwolf.

Taking place after a three-year break due to the pandemic, the festival’s 11th edition will be one of the last steps of the two legends’ separate farewell tours in which both have released albums sold in more than 100 million copies.

Coming to the fore as one of the rare Turkish bands that participated in such a prestigious event in recent years, Saints ‘N’ Sinners is expected to hail their fans with remarkable hits such as “Renegade Lawmakers” and “Seven Years in Hell,” and offer an unforgettable experience with its enthusiastic stage performance.

The band will also perform a couple of songs from their new album, which is getting ready to be released after a long hiatus, at the event.

The festival will be one of the last events in which Kiss’ 49-year and Whitesnake’s 44-year active career will end.

Apart from the legends, Powerwolf, a German band that scheduled to go on tour this summer but had to cancel it because of the pandemic, will showcase in Bucharest their newest studio album.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

  3. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  4. Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

    Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

  5. Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

    Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Recommended
Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species
Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards
Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Japan picks Olympic gold as kanji character of the year

Japan picks Olympic 'gold' as kanji character of the year
‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer

‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.