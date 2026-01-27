Robbie Williams tops Beatles with record UK number one albums

LONDON

British pop star Robbie Williams has surpassed the Beatles to become the artist with the most number one albums in the history of the U.K. charts.

Williams’ latest album, “Britpop,” released on Jan. 16, became his 16th solo number one, marking a major milestone in a career that began in 1997 with “Life Thru A Lens.”

“This is unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable,” Williams told BBC News, describing the achievement.

Using a characteristically colorful metaphor, the singer said his success was like “stretching an elastic band from Stoke-on-Trent to the Moon,” adding that it now felt as if the band was “orbiting Venus.”

Williams said he was spending the weekend in Paris with his wife, Ayda Field, and that the couple would celebrate modestly “with a Coke Zero and a salad.”

The achievement stands in stark contrast to the 1990s, when Williams’ early fame was overshadowed by struggles with alcohol and drug dependency, followed by a mental health breakdown.

“I’m going to take this week, at least, to remind myself of how lucky I am,” he said, adding that he now feels settled and content after years of personal challenges.

Including chart-topping albums released with Take That, Williams now has a total of 21 number one albums. Only Paul McCartney has more, with 23.

Despite surpassing some of his musical heroes, Williams said his family helps keep him grounded, recalling a moment when his daughter quietly reminded him that the record applies “in the U.K.”

The Beatles now stand in second place on the British album chart-topping list with 15, followed by the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, tied with 14, and Elvis Presley with 13.