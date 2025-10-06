Robbie Williams’ Istanbul concert canceled due to security concerns

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul concert of British pop star Robbie Williams, coinciding with the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been canceled due to security concerns.

Williams, who had expressed a special connection to Türkiye through his wife, Ayda Field, whose mother is of Jewish Turkish origin, faced criticism online over perceived political sensitivities.

Some social media users claimed that Williams and Field were supportive of Israel, partly due to her family background. The controversy intensified as the concert date overlapped with Oct. 7, which marked the start of the Gaza conflict in 2023.

In a previous interview that year, he said, “Normally, I can tell a lot from a place from the entrance in the airport. Big smiles, welcoming, kindness, and a lot of gratitude in people’s eyes. I am excited to be here and experience what Israel is and what the people are,” a remark that drew backlash online.

In a statement released by the concert’s organizer, it was announced that “the event has been canceled in accordance with a decision by the Istanbul Governor’s Office. Ticket refunds will be processed shortly.”

The performance was set to take place at Ataköy Marina.

Following the cancellation, the singer posted a statement on social media, expressing regret over the situation.

"I'm extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week. City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety," Williams wrote on Instagram.

"The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans," he added.