Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  • May 18 2020 12:18:00

Road safety measures for summer unveiled

ANKARA
Road safety measures for summer unveiled

The Interior Ministry has unveiled a series of measures to be implemented on the country’s highways during summer, when vehicle traffic between provinces and road accidents increase.

In a circular sent to the governor offices in 81 provinces, the ministry stressed that this summer those measures will be enforced from June 1 to Oct. 1 at a time when traffic curbs designed to control the spread of the coronavirus and the easing of COVID-19 precautions will be in place simultaneously.

Thus, the ministry said that during traffic controls security forces will particularly check if social distancing rules are observed on intercity buses. According to travel curbs, half of public transport vehicles’ seats should be kept empty and passengers are required to put their masks on.

At checkpoints, police and gendarmerie units will also adhere to social distancing. They will inform and warn drivers and travelers about social distancing rules.

Security units will be “more visible” on the routes where road accidents happen more often to give drivers the impression that they risk getting caught if they break the rules.

The ministry also underlined that traffic circulation will increase in July and August, which mark the vacation season, as more vehicles will hit the road and as the number of coronavirus cases will decline.

Thus, traffic controls will be tightened during those months.

The ministry reminded that most accidents occur between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. due to sleep deprivation and fatigue. In order to prevent accidents resulting from those risks, during road controls to be conducted between 5 a.m. and 7.am. drivers will be asked to step out of their vehicles to check if they are fit to drive.

Those who suffer from sleep deprivation and lack of attention will be asked to rest and will not be permitted to drive on.

Special precautions will be taken for seasonal agricultural workers. Vehicles carrying them will not be allowed for intercity travels between midnight and 6 a.m.

In areas with traffic jam, security units will get air support. Helicopters and drones will be used to ease traffic circulation.

Turkey, safety,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

  2. Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

    Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

  3. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  4. Russia’s Wagner threatens peace process in Libya

    Russia’s Wagner threatens peace process in Libya

  5. İzmir’s 155-year-old quarantine island to be restored

    İzmir’s 155-year-old quarantine island to be restored
Recommended
Rear Admiral Cihat Yaycı resings

Rear Admiral Cihat Yaycı resings
Turkish state lender obtains license in Qatar

Turkish state lender obtains license in Qatar
Turkey remembers Circassian exile under Russian empire

Turkey remembers Circassian exile under Russian empire
Ankara welcomes political agreement in Afghanistan

Ankara welcomes political agreement in Afghanistan
Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

In Turkey, autistic youth are always on the back burner

In Turkey, autistic youth are always on the back burner
WORLD Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlords forces

Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlord's forces

Libya’s army on May 18 retook Al-Watiya airbase occupied by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.
ECONOMY Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans from abroad fell in March compared to the end of last year, the country's Central Bank announced on May 18. 
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.