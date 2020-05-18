Road safety measures for summer unveiled

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has unveiled a series of measures to be implemented on the country’s highways during summer, when vehicle traffic between provinces and road accidents increase.



In a circular sent to the governor offices in 81 provinces, the ministry stressed that this summer those measures will be enforced from June 1 to Oct. 1 at a time when traffic curbs designed to control the spread of the coronavirus and the easing of COVID-19 precautions will be in place simultaneously.



Thus, the ministry said that during traffic controls security forces will particularly check if social distancing rules are observed on intercity buses. According to travel curbs, half of public transport vehicles’ seats should be kept empty and passengers are required to put their masks on.



At checkpoints, police and gendarmerie units will also adhere to social distancing. They will inform and warn drivers and travelers about social distancing rules.



Security units will be “more visible” on the routes where road accidents happen more often to give drivers the impression that they risk getting caught if they break the rules.



The ministry also underlined that traffic circulation will increase in July and August, which mark the vacation season, as more vehicles will hit the road and as the number of coronavirus cases will decline.



Thus, traffic controls will be tightened during those months.



The ministry reminded that most accidents occur between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. due to sleep deprivation and fatigue. In order to prevent accidents resulting from those risks, during road controls to be conducted between 5 a.m. and 7.am. drivers will be asked to step out of their vehicles to check if they are fit to drive.



Those who suffer from sleep deprivation and lack of attention will be asked to rest and will not be permitted to drive on.



Special precautions will be taken for seasonal agricultural workers. Vehicles carrying them will not be allowed for intercity travels between midnight and 6 a.m.



In areas with traffic jam, security units will get air support. Helicopters and drones will be used to ease traffic circulation.