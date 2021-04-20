Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged 81% in March compared to the same month last year, according to the country's statistics authority on April 20.

A total of 130,420 new and old vehicles were registered last month, according to TÜİK.

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling on Turkish roads neared 24.5 million as of this March.

The figure also jumped 71.8% from a month ago.

Automobiles accounted for 61.3% of all registrations, followed by motorcycles with 15.4%, and small trucks 13.8% in March.

In terms of distribution of model brands for new registered cars, 13.9% were Fiat, 11.4% Renault, and 11.3% Volkswagen.

In the first quarter of 2021, the number of registered vehicles soared 47.3% year-on-year to 323,635.



