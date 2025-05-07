Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

ANKARA
Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

Road traffic accidents claimed 6,352 lives across Türkiye in 2024, annual data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 7.

A total of 1.44 million traffic accidents were recorded last year, with 1.17 million resulting in only material damage and over 266,000 classified as fatal or injury crashes, TÜİK reported. Of those who lost their lives, 2,713 died at the scene and 3,639 succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

Despite a decrease in the overall death toll — down 3 percent from the previous year — the total number of accidents surged by 9.9 percent compared to 2023.

Fatal and injury crashes rose by 13.5 percent, while property damage-only accidents increased by 9.1 percent. Injuries also climbed by 9.8 percent.

The vast majority of accidents — 85.5 percent — occurred in residential areas, while 14.5 percent took place outside those zones.

The report also noted a sharp rise in the number of vehicles. The country’s fleet expanded from 28.7 million in 2023 to 31.3 million in 2024.

Over the last decade, traffic accidents have killed 62,762 people and injured more than 3 million others in Türkiye, TÜİK data showed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

    Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

  2. Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

    Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

  3. US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

    US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

  4. Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

    Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

  5. Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

    Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Recommended
Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye
Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important

'Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important'
Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party
Erdoğan urges easing barriers to marriage

Erdoğan urges easing barriers to marriage
Minister urges mobilization for earthquake resilience in Istanbul

Minister urges mobilization for earthquake resilience in Istanbul
Türkiye’s international student population projected to hit 500,000 by 2028

Türkiye’s international student population projected to hit 500,000 by 2028
WORLD Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Islamabad rejected claims on May 8 by India that Pakistani forces attempted to engage Indian military targets on 15 locations.
ECONOMY Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of the second quarter of 2025, although to a lesser extent, as uncertainty around global trade conditions led to slower activity in some key export markets, according to a survey on May 8.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿