Ritchie wants to make more films in Turkey

  • March 20 2021 07:00:00

Ritchie wants to make more films in Turkey

ANKARA
Ritchie wants to make more films in Turkey

British director Guy Ritchie on March 18 hailed his time in Turkey and expressed a desire to make more films in the country.

The world-famous director has been shooting his latest movie “Five Eyes” in the southern province of Antalya.

Ritchie, known for films such as “Snatch,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Plays” and “The Gentlemen,” shared a video and photos from his travels in the country on his social media account. “Turkey in general has been a great revelation. I like the old world, and the older the world, the more I like it,” he said in a Twitter post.

Describing the country as “pretty sophisticated” as where you would want it to be, “but it has enough charm as the old world,” he said the ancient city of Aspendos, which is located about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) east of Antalya, “was magnificent.”

In the video footage, Ritchie showed his office at the shooting site, saying: “This is my 2,000-year-old office. If I’m operating in the Roman ruins, I need my office to be in Roman ruins.”

“I particularly like this location because it’s kind of unique in terms of it being a ruin. This whole thing was a city. Some of it almost seems untouched,” he said while showing around the area of filming.

“The place feels sort of still alive,” he said. “We like Turkey, and if it’s possible to make more films here, we will do so.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  3. Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

    Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

  4. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

  5. easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

    easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey
Recommended
Refik Anadols Machine Memoirs: Space opens in Istanbul

Refik Anadol's 'Machine Memoirs: Space' opens in Istanbul
Turkey’s Cappadocia gears up for Ukrainian tourists

Turkey’s Cappadocia gears up for Ukrainian tourists
Three-day festival to spotlight apricots

Three-day festival to spotlight apricots
Temple of Zeus near Turkey’s Aegean back in spotlight

Temple of Zeus near Turkey’s Aegean back in spotlight
Nusret Mine Ship sheds light on history

Nusret Mine Ship sheds light on history
Footballers collecting art

Footballers collecting art
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY New company launches grow in February

New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.