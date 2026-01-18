Rising prices in Türkiye drive real estate investors abroad

Rising prices in Türkiye drive real estate investors abroad

ISTANBUL
Rising prices in Türkiye drive real estate investors abroad

Soaring property prices in Türkiye have curbed foreign demand, while visa challenges and expectations of foreign currency-based rental income have prompted Turkish investors to look overseas.

Once a market that set records in sales to foreigners, Türkiye now sees outbound real estate investments surpassing inbound transactions.

According to research by EVA Real Estate Valuation, foreign buyers purchased $2.06 billion worth of property in Türkiye between January and November 2025. In the same period, Turkish investors acquired $2.42 billion in real estate abroad.

Over the past year, net foreign purchases in Türkiye totaled $2.308 billion, while Turkish acquisitions overseas reached a historic peak of $2.657 billion.

EVA Real Estate Valuation General Manager Cansel Turgut Yazıcı explained that visa difficulties, residency and citizenship opportunities and the appeal of foreign currency-denominated assets and rental income have been key drivers pushing Turkish investors abroad.

She noted that despite rapid price increases in Türkiye, rental yields have not risen at the same pace, and restrictions on rent hikes in recent years have further fueled the search for alternatives.

As a result, investors have increasingly turned to destinations such as Montenegro, Portugal, Greece, the United Kingdom, Spain and Dubai, according to Yazıcı.

Yazıcı emphasized that families planning their children’s education or long-term relocation abroad represent a significant share of these investments, underscoring the growing trend of Turkish capital flowing into international real estate markets.

 

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terms of ceasefire, full integration agreements in Syria must be met: Erdoğan

Terms of ceasefire, full integration agreements in Syria must be met: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terms of ceasefire, full integration agreements in Syria must be met: Erdoğan

    Terms of ceasefire, full integration agreements in Syria must be met: Erdoğan

  2. Grief still raw for families of Bolu hotel fire victims

    Grief still raw for families of Bolu hotel fire victims

  3. Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist Dink remembered

    Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist Dink remembered

  4. Erdoğan hails Türkiye's 'distinguished' global role

    Erdoğan hails Türkiye's 'distinguished' global role

  5. Fidan discusses Gaza peace plan with Arab counterparts

    Fidan discusses Gaza peace plan with Arab counterparts
Recommended
Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December
IMF upgrades Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026 and 2027

IMF upgrades Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026 and 2027
Short-term external debt at $164 billion, down 1.3 percent

Short-term external debt at $164 billion, down 1.3 percent
Türkiye’s first offshore wind tenders expected by end 2026

Türkiye’s first offshore wind tenders expected by end 2026
Residential property prices decline 1.4 percent annually in real terms

Residential property prices decline 1.4 percent annually in real terms
Size of entertainment industry expected to surpass $2 billion

Size of entertainment industry expected to surpass $2 billion
Europe’s auto industry can’t exclude Türkiye, says OSD head

Europe’s auto industry can’t exclude Türkiye, says OSD head
WORLD Syrian army deploys in Deir Ezzor province after landmark deal

Syrian army deploys in Deir Ezzor province after landmark deal

The Syrian army on Jan. 19 deployed its forces in parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province and moved to take control of the Tishrin Dam southeast of Manbij, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailing the “victory for all” after a deal and ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

Eurozone inflation eased to 1.9 percent in December, hovering just below the target set by the European Central Bank, revised official data showed Monday.
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿