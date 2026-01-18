Rising prices in Türkiye drive real estate investors abroad

ISTANBUL

Soaring property prices in Türkiye have curbed foreign demand, while visa challenges and expectations of foreign currency-based rental income have prompted Turkish investors to look overseas.

Once a market that set records in sales to foreigners, Türkiye now sees outbound real estate investments surpassing inbound transactions.

According to research by EVA Real Estate Valuation, foreign buyers purchased $2.06 billion worth of property in Türkiye between January and November 2025. In the same period, Turkish investors acquired $2.42 billion in real estate abroad.

Over the past year, net foreign purchases in Türkiye totaled $2.308 billion, while Turkish acquisitions overseas reached a historic peak of $2.657 billion.

EVA Real Estate Valuation General Manager Cansel Turgut Yazıcı explained that visa difficulties, residency and citizenship opportunities and the appeal of foreign currency-denominated assets and rental income have been key drivers pushing Turkish investors abroad.

She noted that despite rapid price increases in Türkiye, rental yields have not risen at the same pace, and restrictions on rent hikes in recent years have further fueled the search for alternatives.

As a result, investors have increasingly turned to destinations such as Montenegro, Portugal, Greece, the United Kingdom, Spain and Dubai, according to Yazıcı.

Yazıcı emphasized that families planning their children’s education or long-term relocation abroad represent a significant share of these investments, underscoring the growing trend of Turkish capital flowing into international real estate markets.