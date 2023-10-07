Rising interest rates pose threat to US 'soft landing'

Rising interest rates pose threat to US 'soft landing'

WASHINGTON
Rising interest rates pose threat to US soft landing

Surging interest rates are intensifying the challenges for the U.S. economy and threatening to derail the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation without causing a deep recession.

Since mid-summer, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for many loans, has steadily climbed, causing a spillover rise in other borrowing costs. The costs of mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt have all risen in response.

The collective impact of higher rates across the economy could also weaken the government's own finances.

The jump in longer-term rates coincides with other threats, from higher gas prices to autoworkers’ ongoing strike and the risk of a government shutdown next month, all of which could leave consumers with less money to spend to power the economy.

The strike by the United Auto Workers, now in its third week with no resolution in sight, could reduce vehicle sales in coming months.

And the threat of a government shutdown, narrowly averted this past weekend, looms large, especially given the chaos over the leadership of the House of Representatives.

The economy is coming off a robust summer, fueled by strong consumer spending on travel, concert tours and movie blockbusters.

The economy is estimated to have grown at a healthy 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, according to economists at Goldman Sachs.

Yet growth will likely slow to a meager 0.7 percent annual rate in the final three months of the year, Goldman estimates.

But the substantial rise in borrowing costs could intensify the economy’s slowdown. Last week, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 7.3 percent, the highest rate in 23 years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

With borrowing rates high and inflation still relatively elevated, consumers, who drive about 70 percent of economic growth, are expected to spend more cautiously.

On Oct. 3, Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said she and other Fed policymakers will have to consider the rise in long-term rates in deciding whether to raise their key rate once more before year's end.

Her remarks suggested that the higher borrowing costs might lead the Fed to forgo another hike.

“That will influence not only our policy decisions but how the economy evolves over the next year,” Mester said. “Those tighter, higher rates will have an impact on the economy.”

“We think the narrative is going to shift quite materially before the end of the year,” said David Page, head of macro research at AXA IM, a London-based investment manager, who expects the economy to actually shrink in the fourth quarter.

Rather than optimism for a “soft landing,” in which inflation is curbed without causing a recession, there will be renewed fears of a downturn, he said.

US, inflation rate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters

Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters
Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister

Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister
Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway

Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway
Drought caused historic hydropower drop: Study

Drought caused 'historic' hydropower drop: Study
Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO

Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.