Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

İSKENDERUN
Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

Turkey has been witnessing a rise in the number of jellyfish on its southern shores, especially on the coast of the Mediterranean province of Hatay’s Samandağ district, due to strong winds that are drawing currents.

A large number of jellyfish was caught in the nets of local fishermen who went out to the Mediterranean Sea in the past days, concerning marine scientists and residents.

Tahir Özcan, a marine biologist, said an investigation has been initiated by the İskenderun Technical University regarding the sighting of jellyfish earlier than the season.

He stated that the jellyfish seen at a depth of 35 fathoms off the coast of İskenderun Bay are an invasive species.

“There is no danger or threat, but we would like to warn our citizens in case it enters the bay with a current,” Özcan noted.

“Do not touch them becasue they are poisonous. We want people to inform our university and authorized institutions when they see these species,” he added.

Since the 2016 opening of an expansion to the Suez Canal, more invasive species have started emerging in Turkish waters.

WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

  4. Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

    Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  5. Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

    Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Recommended
Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire
Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021

Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021
Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.