Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

İSKENDERUN

Turkey has been witnessing a rise in the number of jellyfish on its southern shores, especially on the coast of the Mediterranean province of Hatay’s Samandağ district, due to strong winds that are drawing currents.

A large number of jellyfish was caught in the nets of local fishermen who went out to the Mediterranean Sea in the past days, concerning marine scientists and residents.

Tahir Özcan, a marine biologist, said an investigation has been initiated by the İskenderun Technical University regarding the sighting of jellyfish earlier than the season.

He stated that the jellyfish seen at a depth of 35 fathoms off the coast of İskenderun Bay are an invasive species.

“There is no danger or threat, but we would like to warn our citizens in case it enters the bay with a current,” Özcan noted.

“Do not touch them becasue they are poisonous. We want people to inform our university and authorized institutions when they see these species,” he added.

Since the 2016 opening of an expansion to the Suez Canal, more invasive species have started emerging in Turkish waters.