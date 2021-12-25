Rise in deaths from bootleg alcohol continues

  • December 25 2021 07:00:00

Rise in deaths from bootleg alcohol continues

ISTANBUL
Rise in deaths from bootleg alcohol continues

The rise in deaths from bootleg alcohol resumed as the nationwide death toll hit 75 with nine new fatalities, with authorities stepping up their efforts to bust manufacturers and traders ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Five people died and two others were hospitalized in the intensive care unit after consuming bootleg liquor in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum.

Four more people lost their lives after drinking bootleg alcohol in the Mediterranean province of Mersin’s Muş district while one still in serious condition at the state hospital.

Police raids in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum confiscated more than two tons of bootleg alcohol, along with aniseed kits used in production liquor.

Turkey, Operation,

WORLD French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

    Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

  2. Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

    Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

  3. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  4. Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

    Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

  5. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister
Recommended
New economic model will lead to lower inflation: Erdoğan

New economic model will lead to lower inflation: Erdoğan

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive for COVID-19

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive for COVID-19
‘Göbeklitepe should be passed on to future generations’

‘Göbeklitepe should be passed on to future generations’
First Turkovac batch dispatched for wide use

First Turkovac batch dispatched for wide use
Pit bulls brutally attack 4-year-old girl

Pit bulls brutally attack 4-year-old girl
Turkish classical music pioneer dies at 95

Turkish classical music pioneer dies at 95
Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals
WORLD French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French zoo shut after pack of wolves escape

French authorities in the south of the country have temporarily shut down a zoo after a pack of nine wolves escaped from their enclosure during visiting hours, officials said on Dec. 24. 
ECONOMY Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

The total amount in the FX-anchored deposit accounts reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($880 million) as of Dec. 23 morning, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.