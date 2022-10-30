Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

BİTLİS – İhlas News Agency
Lake Nemrut, Türkiye’s largest and the world’s second-largest crater lake, has become one of the best locations in the country for autumn photography, luring nature lovers with its riot of colors.

The lake, located in the eastern province of Bitlis’s Tatvan district, is a “heaven for shutterbugs.”

It is one of the places in the country that has gained the “Excellency Award” from the European Destinatiıns of Excellence (EDEN), a project developed by the European Commission to promote tourist sites for European tourists.

Lake Nemrut, which is a stopover site for migration birds, is a part of Nemrut Caldera, a volcanic caldera atop Volcano Nemrut.

Türiye named the Nemrut Caldera as its 14th “Wetland of International Importance” in 2013.

The site is named after the biblical figure King Nimrod. It is not permitted to cut reed in the caldera and to fish in the lake.

