Rio Tinto propels profits with strong copper sales

Rio Tinto propels profits with strong copper sales

LONDON
Rio Tinto propels profits with strong copper sales

Surging copper demand has pushed up Rio Tinto's annual net profit and balanced out slumping prices for its key iron ore commodity, the mining giant reported on Thursday.

The British-Australian company touted its "resilient financials" as full-year results for 2024 showed a 15 percent lift in net profit to $11.6 billion.

Revenue dipped by one percent to $53.7 billion.

One of the biggest iron ore miners in the world, Rio Tinto has been heavily impacted by China's unfolding property crisis and its sagging appetite for steel.

Iron ore prices dropped 11 percent by the end of December 2024, the company said.

Rio Tinto said this had been offset in part by higher prices for copper, a coveted metal used in everything from electrical wiring to rechargeable batteries.

"We continue to build on our momentum with another set of strong operational and financial results," said chief executive Jakob Stausholm.

"We will remain disciplined in the short, medium and long term, while paying attractive returns to shareholders."

Average prices for the sale of copper on the London Metal Exchange were eight percent higher, Rio Tinto said.

Rio Tinto said in the coming years it would further ramp up copper production from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

sales ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts
Japans core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Tariff reciprocity must work for both sides: EU trade chief

Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Moodys downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk

Moody's downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk
Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission

Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission
Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿